Search underway for missing fishing crew off Sussex coast
One man has been rescued in the search for a fishing crew off the coast of Sussex.
The HM Coastguard and RNLI were called this morning after the fishing vessel, Joanna C, sank off the coast of Newhaven.
Three people were on board the 45 foot scalloping vessel.
One man has been recovered from the water by an RNLI lifeboat. He was found clinging to a lifebuoy.
The casualty has been transferred to hospital.
A coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats continue to search for the missing two members.
Thankfully one of the three people on board at the time of sinking has been pulled out of the water and brought to shore by the Newhaven RNLI lifeboat but the intensive air and sea search for the two missing crew continues. Debris has been located close to location of the EPIRB alert location but no life raft has been found as yet.