Search underway for missing fishing crew off Sussex coast

One man has been rescued in the search for a fishing crew off the coast of Sussex.

The HM Coastguard and RNLI were called this morning after the fishing vessel, Joanna C, sank off the coast of Newhaven.

Three people were on board the 45 foot scalloping vessel.

One man has been recovered from the water by an RNLI lifeboat. He was found clinging to a lifebuoy.

The casualty has been transferred to hospital.

A coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats continue to search for the missing two members.