Investigation after woman raped in Havant
Police are investigating following reports a woman was raped in Havant.
The 20 year-old was attacked on a footpath in the Leigh Park area this morning.
She is being supported by specialist officers.
There is an increased police presence around Middle Park way and Charlton Crescent, while officers carry out their investigation.
Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with Hampshire police.
This has understandably been a very distressing incident for the woman involved and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist our investigation. If you were out walking your dog between midnight and 6.40am in the area of Middle Park Way and Charlton Crescent, were driving through the area or have CCTV outside your home, please cast your mind back or check your footage.