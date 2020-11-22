Man who sent death threats to MPs is jailed

A man from Berkshire has been jailed for two years after threatening to kill Theresa May when she was Prime Minister.

Wajid Shah, who has severe learning difficulties, sent abusive messages to Mrs May, as well as five other MPs, between 27 March and 11 April 2019.

Theresa May was one of those to receive messages from Shah Credit: House of Commons/PA

The 27-year-old, of Slough, had denied sending the "abusive" and "disturbing" messages, in March and April.

He was sentenced to two years in jail, after a trial at Southwark Crown Court

“The messages are too violent and graphic to describe, but would no doubt have caused tremendous upset. One of the messages even forced the evacuation of a building, such were the nature of the threats. Anybody who feels it is acceptable to use a computer to threaten violence and cause fear and hatred should think again...you can end up with a prison sentence.” Detective Inspector Will Crowther

Detective Inspector Will Crowther, based at Slough police station, said: “The nature of the messages that Shah sent to MPs were horrendous and caused the victims significant anxiety and distress.

“Even after his first arrest, Shah continued to offend, sending further messages which were threatening serious violence and death to the recipients. The nature of these messages was absolutely shocking, and I am pleased that the jury convicted Shah and he has now been jailed for these crimes.

“MPs face pressures of being public servants, and should never be targeted and subjected to such threatening insults and abuse."