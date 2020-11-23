Four families lost nearly everything in a fire yesterday afternoon, which ripped through homes in Leigh Park, Havant.

Fire crews were called to the terraced houses on Wellow Close just after 4pm on Saturday afternoon. The blaze started on the roof of one house and spread rapidly to 3 more properties.

The fire started on the roof. Credit: ITV Meridian

Around 30 firefighters fought to tackle the flames.

The local community has rallied together to help the families affected - Bidbury Junior School opened their doors yesterday evening, and quickly received donations of food, toiletries and even toys for the children.

The items donated will be quarantined before being given to the families. The school say they have had so many donations that they are asking people to instead help by giving to an online fundraising page which has already raised more than £2,500.