Emergency coronavirus talks for Kent’s worst-hit area

Council chiefs and public health bosses are due to meet today (Monday, 23 November) to address the “concerning” rise in coronavirus cases in the Kent borough of Swale.

It is after the area, in the north of the county, recorded the biggest week-on-week jump in infection rates in the country.

The rolling weekly rate there currently stands at 624 cases per 100,000 people, making it the second worst in England.

Gordon Henderson, Conservative MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey, spoke to ITV Meridian about the reason why the cases are so high.

There is also concern about rates in the Kent district of Thanet, which has 513 weekly cases per 100,000 people. Medway recorded an all-time high in its rate at the end of last week, with 319 cases per 100,000 people.

The “emergency meeting” was called by Swale Borough Council leader, Roger Truelove, and will be held virtually.

Among those invited are representatives from Kent County Council, Kent Police, HM Prison Service, the Department for Work and Pensions and the voluntary sector.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian last week, Cllr Trulove said he “expected” the government to announce the introduction of mass testing in Swale this week.

The borough covers the towns of Faversham and Sittingbourne, as well as the Isle of Sheppey.

A Kent County Council spokesperson said: “We are planning and liaising with the Department of Health and Social Care regarding supplies of Lateral Flow [Testing] Devices.”

The government is due to introduce a revised tier system of restrictions for England, when the national lockdown ends on 2nd December. All parts of Kent were previously in the lowest tier of restrictions.