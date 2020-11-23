Highways England withdraws Lower Thames Crossing application

A planning bid for the Lower Thames Crossing was withdrawn last week after it was suggested there had been early feedback from the government.

It comes after several years of consultation.

A spokesperson for Highways England said:

We’ve withdrawn the DCO application for the Lower Thames Crossing based on early feedback we’ve had from the Planning Inspectorate. We will take time to collate the information required for the specific points raised and will be resubmitting the application early in the new year. Highways England spokesperson

The Lower Thames Crossing was planned to run beneath the River Thames - between Kent and Thurrock in Essex - to ease congestion on the busy Dartford Crossing.

Highways England says it will resubmit the plans early next year. Credit: ITV Meridian

Today Thurrock Council and Gravesham Borough Council released a joint statement on the withdrawal.

'While we are yet to understand the full reasons behind the withdrawal or what feedback Highways England has received from the Planning Inspectorate, the impact a project of this scale will have on our communities means it is only right that as much time as necessary is taken to ensure every last detail of the project is understood and has been assessed thoroughly.

Together we had fundamental concerns over the adequacy of the public consultation conducted by the Highways Agency."

Both councils say the Crossing will have a huge impact on the local communities, and suggest that "meaningful consultation on the proposals is an absolute minimum requirement" to ensure residents' views are fully taken into account.

I am pleased to see that Highways England are responding to issues raised by the local authorities where this proposed new crossing will have a huge impact. We will continue to work along with our partners to engage with Highways England and to secure the best outcome for our residents in Thurrock. Councillor Rob Gledhill, Leader of Thurrock Council

Councillor John Burden, Leader of Gravesham Borough Council, said: