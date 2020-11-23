NHS launches mental health service for military veterans
A new service offering mental health support to military veterans has been launched by the NHS. The service is designed to get the right specialist help to them as quickly as possible.
They will also have the backing of fellow veterans who have experience of what they are going through. The aim is to dramatically reduce the number of former service people who take their own lives.
The service has been welcomed by families of veterans who have struggled with their mental health.
Watch Richard Jones' report here.