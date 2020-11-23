Tributes paid to fishermen missing off Newhaven

Tributes have been paid to two fishermen still missing off the coast of Sussex. The skipper of the scalloping boat, the Joanna C, was rescued after he was found clinging to a buoy on Saturday morning. He has been named locally as Dave Bickerstaff.

Lifeboats based at Eastbourne and Newhaven were leading the effort Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Despite a massive search of the seas off Newhaven, there been no trace of the other two members of the crew.

The men have been named locally as Robert Morley, 38 and Adam Harper, 26.

At Brixham in Devon, where the Joanna C is registered, people have left candles, cards and flowers at the harbourside.

Nick Gentry, Navigator on the RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat, said his thoughts are with the families of the men who have not been found.

The MP for Newhaven says the tragedy has brought the two seafaring communities even closer than they already were.

Maria Caulfield is the MP for Lewes. Credit: ITV Meridian

We've got very close contacts with the community in Brixham as well and we were hoping and still are, that one of the fishing markets in Brixham would be coming to Newhaven to set up, to help the fishing industry locally. So we've got even closer ties now unfortunately after this incident. Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes

Online appeals are raising money for the families of the missing men.