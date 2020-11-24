Four arrested following raid at suspected cannabis factory in Potbridge

Four men have been arrested in connection with a suspected cannabis factory in Potbridge in Hampshire.A warrant was executed at the property near Odiham at around 4pm last Tuesday (17th November). Around 180 plants were recovered.Four men, aged between 22 and 33, all from London, were arrested on Saturday. All four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We know that a lot people will think it’s just a bit of cannabis - but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm. Large scale operations like this are often run by organised crime gangs. Those gangs are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms. They may take advantage of vulnerable people, exploiting them. Hampshire Police spokesperson

Hampshire Police said: "The electrical requirement to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives in danger.It is not just a bit of cannabis, it’s linked to serious criminality. That’s why we are really keen to hear from people who suspect there is cannabis cultivation or drug related activity going on their neighbourhood.Every call you make to us is logged and helps us build up an intelligence picture about what might be happening in your community. This allows us to take action and prevent your neighbourhoods from harm."