The High Court will deliver its judgement on whether the Foreign Office should have allowed Anne Sacoolas to leave the country following the death of Harry Dunn.

The 19-year-old from Oxfordshire was killed when his motorbike and a car, being driven by American Anne Sacoolas, collided outside RAF Croughton on August 27 last year.

Sacoolas, whose husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked as a technical assistant at the base, left the country a few weeks later after the US said she was entitled to diplomatic immunity.

Mr Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, claim the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) wrongly decided Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and unlawfully obstructed Northamptonshire Police's investigation into their son's death by keeping the force "in the dark".

Harry Dunn’s family dispute Anne Sacoolas’s claim to diplomatic immunity Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

Harry's parents initially also took legal action against Northamptonshire Police but that claim was dropped in July. The family's spokesman said the force had been "absolved of any blame".

Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini will deliver the High Court ruling remotely at 10am on Tuesday 24 November.