How workers and businesses have handled redundancies during Covid-19

Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Richard Slee

The government's job retention scheme has been a lifeline for thousands of workers, however for some, this second round of furlough has come too late because they had already lost their jobs.

Christina is one of thousands who have been made redundant during the pandemic. She lost her job as a PA at a Winchester company. Since then she's been doing online training which is giving her new skills, qualifications and hope for the future.

Rebecca was in the same situation in April - when she lost her HR job in retail.

Not all workers have benefited from this second round of furlough.

For example, people on zero hours contracts working for BHLive, which runs venues such as the Bournemouth Pavilion and the International centre, have this time not been included because the company says it can't afford to pay their National Insurance and pension contributions.

Meanwhile, a marquee manufacturer in Bournemouth had the majority of its big events cancelled over the summer, meaning they had to lay off staff at huge expense.

If only we'd known the second furlough was coming. We've made a lot of people redundant which has cost the company tens of thousands of pounds. We could have saved that and kept those people employed who were very valuable, trained people" "We are busy at the moment with work for supermarkets primarily, but that finishes now as we get closer to Christmas and what's after Christmas? David Tabb, Business owner

You can find out your rights on redundancy on the government website.