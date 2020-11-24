Watch: Rachel Hepworth's report with Ben Aitken and his nan Janet Key. It was filmed at Staunton Country Park in Havant before the second lockdown

When Portsmouth millennial Ben Aitken learnt you could have a four-night holiday including four three-course dinners, four cooked breakfasts, four games of bingo, excursions, sixteen pints of lager and luxury return coach travel, all for a hundred pounds, he thought, that's the life, and signed himself up. Six times over.Good value aside, what Ben was really after was the company of his elders - those with the wisdom of experience, the candour gifted by time, and the hard-earned ability to live each day like it's nearly their last.A series of pensioners coach holidays ensued - from Scarborough to St Ives, Killarney to Lake Como - during which Ben attempted to shake off his thirty-something blues by getting old as soon as possible.

Ben and Janet say they're closer than ever now

After his second trip he realised how much his nan Janet would enjoy it, so he- or rather Shearings Coach Tours - whisked them off to Llandudno in north Wales.

It was a journey of discovery for both of them, away from the constraints of small-talk and everyday life, they were able to find out a lot more about each other.

By the end of the holiday Ben was even calling his nan 'Janet' because for the first time he could see her as a person in her own right, with a history that extended way beyond his own existence.

Janet at one of Wales' premier attractions

So life-affirming was the experience for both of them that they're urging everyone to embrace cross-generational relationships.

"There's a natural inclination to stick with your own cohort, your own generation" says Ben.

"It's natural, you go to school together, college together, and we don't become accustomed to socialising, being friendly with our elders who aren't part of our family.

"But the less you have in common with someone, the more you have to learn- there's more ground to cover, so why not strike up a conversation? It's not too hard once you get started."

Ben shares what he's learnt from the trip in his latest book

Ben met lots of interesting characters along the way, like 81 year old cabaret singer Marie who sat on his lap and nicked his pint, and Gary from Leeds, who kept his wife's ashes in the boot and scattered a bit of her anywhere he visited that he thought she'd like.

They're among the cast of characters in Ben's book, The Gran Tour, which was spawned by his experiences.

And the highlight of the tour? Well, when Ben was asked by fellow traveller Val what he'd enjoyed the most about the trip, he said it was spending time with his nan, getting to know her, hearing all about her life.

Val chuckled to herself.

"What?" said Ben.

"Well when I asked the same question of your nan, she said the jam roly poly."