Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Kit Bradshaw

High levels of Covid-19 cases in Swale and Thanet could see Kent have Tier 3 restrictions imposed across the county.

Many businesses say the impact of such harsh measures, following a month of lockdown, would see them go out of business.

The exact details will be confirmed by the government on Thursday. However, if the decision is to impose Tier 3 county-wide, potentially until Easter, there are fears dozens of pubs and hospitality businesses will not survive.

Calum Darcy is the owner of the Fountain of Ale.

MPs in Kent that represent areas with low coronavirus rates are pleading for a more localised approach to reflect the differing infection rates across the county.

At a pub in the Ashford District, the coronavirus infection rate is far lower than Swale or Thanet, but business owners fear being tarnished with the same brush as Kent's hotspots.

The news this morning that they're now considering putting the whole county under one group is totally unacceptable. Because this area is five times less in statistics than other parts of Kent . It hadn't occurred to me that we might actually go back into tier 3. Diane Ward, Owner, Chequers on the Green

Under the new top level:

Tier 3: all pubs, bars and restaurants will have to shut apart from for takeaways.

Tier 2: Alcohol will only be able to be served with a substantial meal and household mixing indoors will be banned.

Tier 1: People must abide by the “Rule of Six” when meeting other households both indoors and outdoors.

Swale in Kent has the second highest Covid infection rate in England.

The borough, which is made up of Sittingbourne, Faversham and the Isle of Sheppey, has a rate of 634.3 cases per 100,000 people, based on data from Kent County Council.