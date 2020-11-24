Video report by ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken

Homeowners on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent have been told to stop trying to fill in what they believe is a sinkhole that's opened up close to their homes.

Residents at Eastchurch Gap hired diggers to remove the rubble, as well as a car that had fallen down the cliff.

Malcolm Newell is from the Eastchurch Gap Community Company.

The Environment Agency is responsible for ensuring the imported clay, which they call waste, doesn't harm the environment.

Swale Council recently voted to change its policy and lobby the government to try to save the houses here from coastal erosion.

But the council leader does not support filling in the hole.

The situation there is that those houses have always been at risk, I think the people that bought them must have known that, we've given them as much help as we possibly can, but it isn't part of our responsibility nor is it necessarily wise to try to fill up the hole. Cllr Roger Truelove, Leader of Swale Council, Lab

In June, less than two years after Emma Tullett moved in to Cliffhanger, her dream home, the ground disappeared from beneath it.

The close knit community at Eastchurch Gap has been calling for action to halt coastal erosion for years, but they believe something else led to a mother of five losing her dream home.