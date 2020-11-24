Medway residents urged to 'act now' to prevent increase in Covid cases

Residents in Medway are being urged to 'act now' or face tighter Covid restrictions in the future.

That is the warning from the leader of Medway Council, Cllr Alan Jarrett.

Residents are being urged to follow lockdown rules that are in place as figures suggest the infection rate continues to rise in the area.

The council says it has increased local testing capacity, so that those who develop a coronavirus symptom can self-isolate and book a test.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Cllr Alan Jarrett says the council is writing to businesses across the area who may be able to apply for more funding to support them through lockdown.

He says: "We are committed to continuing to support our businesses in these challenging times and business owners who have been affected by the new national restrictions will be able to apply for Local Restrictions Grant funding on our website in the coming weeks. We're writing to almost 2,000 businesses, which may be eligible for the funding, to encourage them to apply. The grant is payable to businesses that were open as usually, providing in-person services to their customers, but legally had to close due to the national lockdown on 5 November."