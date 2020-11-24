Meet the musicians remaining headline acts - working from their living rooms

A report by Andy Dickenson

With cardboard sets and an avalanche of costumes, Matt and Lucia's lounge has become a theatre in itself.

Their tours and classes on hold, the classical singers now broadcast to parents and toddlers each morning, gaining half a million views.

March came and all our work started being cancelled, which was quite scary, so day one of lockdown I said come on Matt we're going to take my music classes online, and we're going to do it every single weekday. And it sort of grew from there really Lucia Vernon-Long, Mini Music Makers

The musician's union says around a third of its members are thinking about leaving the profession altogether.

DJ and drummer Pete Chapman is used to performing to thousands each weekend - now he's forced to concentrate of producing tracks from his flat in Hove.

It's massively important to stay creative. It's quite easy to look at the negative side of things - my whole world has been destroyed by Covid - but I'm staying positive and just really looking to the future. So I've been selling sounds to my fans, making music and just staying busy and diversifying. DJ Pete Chapman, Killer Hertz

Twelve months ago Louise Dearman opened The Festival of Remembrance for the Queen. She too has had to diversify - recording a lockdown lullaby album.

Many people have had to apply for other jobs, of course, we all have to survive, but it's been astounding to watch people in the industry and how we have all had to think outside of the box. Louise Dearman, recording artist

Like so many of us, these musicians have brought their work home with them. Many are arguing for a Government sponsored two-for-one ticket scheme when their stages return - at a date yet to be set.