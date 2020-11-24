P&O cruises suspends all sailings until April 2021

P&O Cruises has extended the suspension of sailings until April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK's largest cruise line, which is based in Southampton, said the decision was taken because of "current uncertainty around European ports of call".

The firm had previously cancelled sailings until early next year.

Hundreds of workers at the company have been laid-off.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "With hopeful news headlines clearly we do not want to extend our pause in operations any further than absolutely necessary, but given the ever-changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call, we felt it prudent to cancel these additional dates.

"In addition, as the final payments are due for these cruises very soon we felt it was the right thing to do for our guests.

"We are so sorry to disappoint those who were due to travel, but really hope they will re-book for later in the year or for our new programme of 2022 holidays which went on sale earlier this month with strong demand, showing grea confidence in cruising in the future."

Customers with affected bookings will automatically receive credit for a future sailing worth 125% of the cost of their original trip. They can also request a cash refund.

The UK Government has advised people to avoid cruises since July 9.