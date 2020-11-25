A man who lost both his parents - and knows what it's like for people struggling with their mental health, is trying to help others and support his local community.

Marcus Tisson from Portsmouth is making it his mission to lift people's spirits in what ever way he can.

Marcus Tisson has been helping his local community with their mental health

In the dark days of this pandemic Marcus Tisson understands that communication can save lives.

A friendly word, a wave to a neighbour stuck in isolation. People who lived only doors apart but were strangers to each other before Coronavirus - now friends. encouraged to dance in the street during lockdown.

Since the death of his parents Marcus has devoted his life to mental health awareness. His mother Margaret took her own life in 2016. Two months later his father Winston who suffered from schizophrenia died.

Marcus Tisson vowed to help people with their mental health following the death of his parents

Marcus Tisson, Mental health campaigner

Shelagh is one of many neighbours in Portsmouth who've drawn strength from Marcus and his efforts to bring the community together.

Every road should have a Marcus and we were lucky to have him. Neighbour of Marcus

Marcus is a teaching assistant for children with special needs and a stand up comedian - through to the semi final of South Coast Comedian of the Year.

Laughter is a great medicine, a great healer. There's more to be done, the amount of suicides in the pandemic is unreal and there's much more work to be done. Marcus Tisson, Mental health campaigner

Marcus is continuing to support the community during the pandemic.

On December 10th he's holding a night of music and comedy called Stand up 4 Mental Health at the Gaiety Bar in Southsea.

Money raised going to help the homeless.

If you're struggling with your mental health you can get more advice and support from the following organisations:

Samaritans

Mind

Time to Change

Listen to the Britain Get Talking Podcast where host Kylie Pentelow speaks to people in the public eye about their mental wellbeing