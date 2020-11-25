Fifth cruise terminal to open at port of Southampton next year

A new cruise terminal will open in Southampton next year.

The project to create the fifth terminal will cost more than £55 million.

It's received £8 million of support from the government's Getting Building Fund via the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

A new cruise terminal costing more than £55 million will open in Southampton next year Credit: ABP

Robert Courts, Department for Transport said the port will "create even more jobs" and boost Southampton's economy.

Leader of Southampton City Council, Councillor Christopher Hammond said it will "cement our status as the home of the cruise industry" and shows "commitment to a sustainable future".