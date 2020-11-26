Police are stepping up patrols in Southampton and Eastleigh after nine incidents where a man has approached children while they were walking to or from school.

Each incident happened between the 17th and 25th November, with each child describing a man in a car approaching them and either engaging in conversation with them or asking them if they wanted a lift.

We understand that these kind of incidents are very concerning for parents, schools and children. It is important to stay alert but not alarmed, remind children that they should not get into anyone’s car, or go with anyone they do not know, and to report the incident to us as soon as possible. Spokesperson, Hampshire Police

Both boys and girls have been approached.

Hampshire Police say that on each occasion the children have "done the right thing" by reporting it to their parents or the school.

The incident in Wakefield Road is the only one which occurred on a Saturday.

No child has got into a vehicle or been hurt in anyway.

Police would like to reassure parents that they are taking the reports seriously. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The incidents reported to police have taken place at the following locations:

Newtown Road, Southampton

Satchell Lane, Hamble-Le-Rice

Wildern Lane, Hedge End

Lower Northam Road, Hedge End

Hamble Lane, Bursledon

Ashley Crescent, Southampton

Sholing Road, Southampton

Middle Road, Southampton

Wakefield Road, Southampton

Officers from both Southampton and Eastleigh are working with the schools in these areas and have increased patrols.

Police would like to reassure parents that they are taking these reports seriously.

The force added: "Not every report has been the same and therefore we are looking at all lines of enquiry to identify similarities in the descriptions of the car and man that have been provided. We know there may be similar reports of suspicious incidents that have occurred in other areas of Southampton. We continue to regularly review all similar incidents to identify patterns as part of the ongoing investigation process."