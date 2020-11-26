The tallest living Christmas tree in the country to be lit up in West Sussex

The tallest living Christmas tree in the country, in West Sussex, will be lit up on Thursday.

Wakehurst will be switching on the 36 metre high giant redwood, which will illuminate with 1800 lights.

The Glow Wild event marks the start of its festive season and will run from Thursday 3rd Dec to Sunday 3rd Jan 2021.

Volunteers and local groups will be making more than one thousand extra lanterns from home, which will be placed along the winter trail.

It will take more than 600 hours to install all of the lanterns, sculptures and projections to the trail.

The event was supposed to take place earlier, but was pushed back because of the lockdown in November.