Tier 2 for Sussex despite Brighton and Hove infection rate turnaround

A huge turnaround in Brighton and Hove's infection rate was not enough to save the whole of Sussex from being placed into Tier 2 restrictions.

From December 2 people in all districts in East and West Sussex will still not be able to mix between households but will be able to meet up outside in groups of six.

Pubs can only serve alcohol alongside food although they will be able to shut at 11pm, rather than 10pm as was the case before the latest lockdown.

Credit: Kieran Cleeves/EMPICS Entertainment

The 'high' ranking is being introduced despite Brighton and Hove seeing a dramatic fall in the number of cases in the city.

In the seven days up to November 13 the number of people testing positive was 529 but latest data shows that dropped to 264 in the seven days up to November 20th, a reduction of 50%.

That drop is in contrast to the rest of Sussex where the overall infection rate has increased with 105.8 people per 100,000 infected with Covid-19 in West Sussex, and 136 people were 100,000 in East Sussex.

David Iilley, Chair, Healthwatch Brighton & Hove:

David lilley, chair of Healthwatch Brighton and Hove, isn't surprised: "It would've been very difficult to have a patchwork of some parts of Sussex in Tier 1 and some in Tier 2, what happens if you commute, what happens if you travel across the county legitimately? Do you take your home tier with you, do you bring your working tier back home with you? We have to live in tier that's what we have to do but the main thing is individual and family responsibility, do what is right for you to protect you, your family, your community and the NHS."