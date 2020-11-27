Covid testing for critical workers to be piloted in Medway

Testing for critical workers who are asymptomatic is set to be piloted in Medway in the fight against Covid-19.

Currently only those with coronavirus symptoms can book a test.

It follows the announcement that Kent will be placed into Tier 3 restrictions when lockdown ends on December 2.

The asymptomatic critical workers in Medway who will be eligible for a test are:

Fire Service

Police Service

Prison Service

Social Care Workers

Education Staff

This type of symptom-free testing will help provide a more accurate picture of cases in Medway and therefore help to reduce the spread of the virus locally.

The results of the tests can be delivered within around 30 minutes of the test taking place.

It follows in the footsteps of a successful broader mass testing pilot run by Liverpool City Council.

It is hoped the testing pilot could begin in early December.

This type of testing in Medway means more tests can be carried out and faster, this will help to break the chain of transmission by preventing spread by people without symptoms. The more cases we identify, the more people we can protect by lowering levels of infection in Medway. Dr Alison Barnett, Regional Director for Public Health England South East

Medway Council will directly contact organisations of eligible critical workers to advise how their employees can access the new test.

The council says it will review demand for the pilot and will "continue to monitor closely the number of cases locally" with the possibility of providing "additional targeted testing in the community in due course".

The infection rate in places like Ashford is relatively low. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The announcement of the testing pilot comes as Kent County Council sets out its plans for implementing the Tier 3 restrictions next week.

The authority is expected to reveal more detailed arrangements for NHS Test and Trace on Thursday.

Thanet, Swale and Medway make up three of the top four areas for the highest infection rates in England.

However, some business owners and residents in Kent are angry as other areas of the county, such as Tunbridge Wells, have infection rates which are below the national average.

The Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells Greg Clark says the Government has got the tier system wrong.

I think they've made the wrong call because Kent is a big county and we have very different rates of infection. Here in Tunbridge Wells, in the west of the county, it's falling towards 100 cases per 100,000 people. In other parts north of the county it's 500 per 100,000. A huge difference, but that hasn't been reflected in the tier that we are in. Greg Clark MP, Tunbridge Wells, Con

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged frustrations felt by millions of people in England who will be living under the strictest restrictions.

He said the coronavirus tiers will be "tough for a while" but he's "optimistic that over the medium term" vaccines for Covid-19 and mass testing will "help areas to come down the tiers".