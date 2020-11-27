Covid Tiers: Businesses in the South react

Video Report by ITV Meridian Reporter Chloe Oliver

As the region prepares to face Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions, some in the hospitality industry say the measures will put them out of business.

A social club in Hampshire has no kitchen facilities and so is unable to serve substantial meals. Under the new guidelines that come into place next Wednesday, they will have to stay closed during their busiest period.

These beer pumps will remain empty for the foreseeable future

Normally they'd take at least £10,000 in earnings from various Christmas parties, that money would see them through the quiet start of the year.

The working man's club in Locks Heath have a number of beer barrels that they will have to throw away because they have gone out of date where the club has been shut during lockdown and will remain so until mid-December until the earliest.

MPs have demanded more clarity from the Government, including the Conservative MP for Bournemouth East Tobias Ellwood.

He says it's unfair that areas such as Dorset have come out of lockdown with harsher restrictions despite seeing a drop in the number of Covid cases.

With only 160 cases per 100,000 I’m puzzled to see us placed in this tier which will cause further hardship for our hospitality industry. I will not be supporting the Gov’s motion to introduce this next week. Tobias Ellwood MP

A bar in Southsea had to diversify in order to remain open under the new criteria. They only opened in July but are already having to diversify in order to stay afloat.

According to latest government statistics there been just 3 cases of Covid in the Winchfield area of Hampshire in the last 7 days, but still the county will join the rest of Hampshire in Tier 2.