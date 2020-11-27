Socially-distanced street party for 100 year old Pat
Report by Andy Dickenson
We visited Saltdean today to celebrate a rather special birthday - and of course, like everything in lockdown, it was a little different.
But Pat Jones holds a very special place in her neighbours' hearts.
I think what with everything going on at the moment and our elderly people, some of them didn't make it. So for Pat to still be around at 100 I think that's something we had to celebrate.
She's a sweet old lady, she enjoys her family. She's got about nine great grandchildren now. She doesn't see them very often at the moment obviously.