Socially-distanced street party for 100 year old Pat

Report by Andy Dickenson

We visited Saltdean today to celebrate a rather special birthday - and of course, like everything in lockdown, it was a little different.

But Pat Jones holds a very special place in her neighbours' hearts.

I think what with everything going on at the moment and our elderly people, some of them didn't make it. So for Pat to still be around at 100 I think that's something we had to celebrate. Barbara Demartiis, Pat's neighbour