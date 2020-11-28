Appeal for help after swans attacked

A wildlife charity is appealing for help from the public after a number of swans have been attacked in the Thames Valley.

One swan died after being shot with an air rifle near Windsor and others have been injured by dogs.

The charity Swan Support also recently found swans dead from starvation and they are asking people to make an extra effort to feed them during the winter months.

We've picked up about 4 dog attacks in the last month and people always say "Oh I'm sorry I didn't think my dog would do it" but if you kept your dog on a lead it wouldn't have the chance to do it. Ducks and geese have more chance of taking off if a dog chases it but a swan cant - they are big birds and they need a run up and they don't run very easily. Wendy Hermon, Swan Support

Last week a swan was found dead from starvation near Reading weighing only 5 kg. A healthy weight is around 8 kg.

In the summer people feed them, the tourists in Windsor feed them, but in the winter and with lockdown people are not out so much and the swans are reliant on humans to feed them. Wendy Hermon, Swan Support

Swan Support will be out all through the winter looking after these birds. They hope the public will help out too.

WARNING: Heather Edwards report has distressing images: