M20 closed for new bridge

East Street bridge collapsed in 2016, when it was hit by a low-loader carrying a digger. It brought the structure crashing down on another HGV - and injured a motorcyclist.

This weekend, the new footbridge is being lifted into place. The culmination of a 4 million pound replacement project.

The bridge was originally built when the motorway was built and it's an important link between two parts of the community which the motorway severed. We have raised it higher this time and it's the latest design. Peter Phillips, Highways England

The M20 between junctions 3 and 4 will remain closed for the rest of the weekend for work to be completed. If all goes well it will reopen on Monday