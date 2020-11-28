M23 at Gatwick airport closed due to crash

Damaged central reservation Credit: Highways England

The M23 northbound at Gatwick Airport will remain closed until tomorrow evening (Sunday 29th November) while Highways England completes emergency safety barrier repairs.

The motorway was closed between junctions 8 and 10 after a lorry went through the central reservation concrete barrier at 3.13am today, which caused the fuel tank to split, spilling diesel in all of the southbound lanes and three northbound lanes. The barrier on the inside lane of the M23 northbound was also hit, and badly damaged.

Lanes one and two of the M23 southbound were reopened earlier this afternoon, with a clean-up needed of the diesel spill, plus repair work to the barrier. Lanes three and four remain closed due to the damaged barrier.