The boxing gym that's here to help

During lockdown 2 they took over a disused premises in Hailsham and transformed it. When they open on Dec 2nd they'll offer FREE fitness and boxing lessons to children and adults. They want to help people who may be suffering with things such as addiction and mental health issues.

I was a recovering addict myself and I know how hard it is to try to fit in. We wanted to create an environment where everybody was equal. Charging no fee meant that everybody could attend. Sam Buchanan, Co-founder

Glove up for Good is supported by local businesses - helping them to raise money for good causes, like South East-charity Fegans. All while helping those who attend.

I have 2 kids myself. Youngsters really suffer with mental health issues nowadays. They really need somewhere to vent. The only place I think they can vent is somewhere like this. With adults watching over them obviously. They can do what they like on the bags. They can have good chats with us as well. We can almost offer them pastoral care with it. Mickey Carter, Coach and parent

I had my own trouble with mental health. I was diagnosed with PTSD. Stress, anxiety, depression. All through a period of family losses and I trained to climb to climb Ben Nevis. And just that exercise, getting in the gym, sorted me out. Mark Brown, Coach and parent

5K every day

During lockdown they've been taking part in a challenge. Raising money and a smile along the way, as they're doing it all in fancy dress.

It's called 5K every single day, in any way. So you can cycle it, you can skate it, you can walk it. You can run it, which is what I've been doing. We're doing it in fancy dress to get noticed. To cheer everybody up. Hannah Isom, Co-founder

The founders of Glove up for good say it's been a tough year, but they feel there's plenty to look forward to.