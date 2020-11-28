The village split by tiers on the Kent Sussex border

The Junction Pub in Groombridge can open next week. But The Crown in Groombridge can't. They're just five hundred metres apart, but the Junction is in Sussex and The Crown is in Kent.

Two-tiered Groombridge

The north of Groombridge is in Kent, which in Tier 3, so Steve and Anna's pub will stay shut. The River Grom is the border. South of that is East Sussex, which is in Tier 2, where Tiffany's pub can open. Swale which has one of the highest infection rates in the country is a reason why Kent is in Tier 3. Groombridge is an hour away

The landlord of The Crown, Steve Harmes says he's followed all the guidelines to keep the pub safe.

This was the chance of us trying to recover. Trying to get through the little bit next year when the quiet times arrive in January. Steve Harmes - Landlord

The Tiering system doesn't make sense. I know the boundary has to be somewhere but that's an odd one when it's 500 metres away. Tiffany Pearson-Gills, Landlady

We're told the Tiers will be reviewed on December the 16th. Some pub owners say that may be too late to save their businesses.