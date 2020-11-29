Brighton artists' Open Houses forced online for virtual tours

WATCH: Mary Stanley's report on the artists opening their homes on-line in Brighton to celebrate the city's artistic talent and creativity. She spoke to organiser Judy Stevens and artist Faye Bridgewater.

Dozens of artists take part in the festival each year

It's the largest event of it's kind in the UK. The Artists Open Houses Festival in Brighton has been taking place for nearly 40 years - where people can visit studios and admire the work. Now for the first time it's having to take place online, because of Covid restrictions.

It is hoped that some venues will be able to re-open for face-to-face viewings between the 5th and 13th December- see website for details.

For details on all the exhibitors click here