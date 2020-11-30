Three teenagers who killed Pc Andrew Harper will have their sentences challenged as being "unduly lenient" at the Court of Appeal today (30 November).

Lawyers for the Attorney General will argue that the sentences the three teenagers received should be increased.

The Thames Valley Police officer was killed while responding to reports of an attempted robbery in Sulhamstead in August 2019.

Henry Long, 19, was jailed for 16 years and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were each jailed for 13 years for the manslaughter of the Thames Valley Police officer.

(l to r) Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers Credit: l to r

Long admitted Pc Harper's manslaughter while Cole and Bowers were both convicted of manslaughter after trial, with all three cleared of murder by an Old Bailey jury.

At the same hearing, the trio will appeal against the length of their sentences, while Cole and Bowers will apply to appeal against their convictions.The hearing before Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice William Davis is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.