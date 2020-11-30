Covid-19: The impact on the live music industry

Full report by ITV News Meridian's Will Walters

When the national lockdown was announced in March shows were dropped, tours were axed, festivals wiped from the calendar.

Businesses that work in the live music industry sector were suddenly faced with tough decisions on what to do next.

And it was this that led Stage Truck, a rock 'n roll haulage company from Micheldever, trade touring with the likes of Beyonce, Alice Cooper and Justin Bieber for delivering stock for supermarkets.

You had to make the decision quickly whether you were going to take the Government money to furlough your staff or run. And we made the decision that we would run. Robert Hewett, Boss of Stage Truck

Unfortunately, not all businesses had the means to diversify and step into a different market entirely. BCS Audio, based in Fareham, provide the sound for large shows and festivals.

This meant the demand for their equipment completely evaporated when gatherings of people were banned.

BCS Audio has been forced to make 76 people redundant after their revenue for the year was reduced to less than 5% when compared to 2019.

We've never over-committed in the past but now what would be over-committed would be anything because there's nothing coming in David Shepherd, BCS Audio

David Shepherd, the general manager of BCS Audio now says everything is resting on next summer. And if shows cannot go ahead then, this business will disappear.

The BCS Audio warehouse, untouched since March. Credit: ITV News Meridian

95% Drop in technical supply revenue

90% Drop in festival revenue

75% Drop in grassroots venue revenue

54% Expected job losses in the sector by the end of 2020

The 1865 music had three sell-out shows the same week that lockdown was announced.

But now, unable to put on shows, they're having to appeal directly to the public for the money they need to survive.

The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, they all started out in venues like this. Getting people involved in their music. If you lose this then you've lost that Guy Torrington, Owner of the 1865

The 1865 used to be The Southampton Dockers Club Credit: ITV News Meridian

One business that was successful for a share of the Government's £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund was Liteup, a professional lighting company from Fareham.

Liteup is another example of a company that's been able to use what they have and who they have to still generate income during the pandemic.

Liteup's staging area they've constructed in their warehouse Credit: ITV News Meridian

By creating a stage set-up they've had artists perform in their warehouse, reaching their audiences through livestreams.

People don't realise how many people it takes to put on a show. You may be watching five members of a band on stage but for every five there's another thirty behind the scenes making it work Gordon Torrington, Liteup

For all of these businesses the spotlight is now on next year with a collective hope for a vaccine and restrictions being lifted.

But for now, they wait in the wings, ready for their encore.