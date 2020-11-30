Man jailed after attacking shopkeeper with a knife in Bournemouth

A man has been jailed for attacking a shopkeeper with a knife during an attempted robbery in Bournemouth.

The incident in Wallisdown in November 2019 was captured on CCTV, as the shopkeeper fought him off, forcing the attacker to leave empty-handed.

Benjamin Thabo Carruthers

40-year-old Benjamin Carruthers entered Wallisdown News and immediately pulled a balaclava down over his face. He produced a knife and pointed it at the shop worker, before demanding money.The victim took a box of paper that was nearby and hit Carruthers’ hands with it in an attempt to knock the knife out of his hand.

Carruthers grabbed the victim around the neck and lunged toward him with the knife. The victim managed to knock the knife out of Carruthers’ hand and grabbed his balaclava and jumper.During the incident, the victim sustained a stab wound to his hand.Carruthers was identified by DNA on the balaclava at the scene.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will serve four years and ten months in prison.