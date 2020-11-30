Tickets go on sale head of Marwell Zoo's reopening

Tickets for Marwell Zoo have gone on sale on Monday, ahead of its reopening on Wednesday (2nd December).

Visitors will have to book online, with tickets only being released for sale four days in advance.

The zoo has lost more than £4 million since March Credit: ITV Meridian

The Chief Executive, James Cretney, is urging people to show their support, as the zoo has lost more than £4 million since March, describing it as the "toughest challenge in our 50 year history."

Since March we've lost more than £4million in revenue due to the pandemic and each month it costs us more than £220,000 just to care for our resident animals. The Chief Executive, James Cretney

James Cretney said: "Even when the zoo is closed, our daily costs remain incredibly high as the responsibility of looking after our animals to the highest standard does not change."

The 140 acre zoo has been decorated with illuminations and a Santa's sleigh for the festive season.