30 years ago today English and French workers reached each other in the Channel Tunnel
Today marks thirty years since French and English workers finally reached each other whilst constructing the Channel Tunnel.
At 11am on December 1 1990, workers from France and England met in the middle of the Channel Tunnel, deep underground, as they broke through the final few inches of chalk.
An engineer from Kent - Graham Fagg, reached through the hole he'd drilled so he could shake hands with a French engineer Philippe Cozette on the other side.
Over the last 30 years the Channel Tunnel has carried:
450 million passengers
90 million vehicles
430 million tonnes of goods
Almost 3 million pets