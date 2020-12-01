Today marks thirty years since French and English workers finally reached each other whilst constructing the Channel Tunnel.

At 11am on December 1 1990, workers from France and England met in the middle of the Channel Tunnel, deep underground, as they broke through the final few inches of chalk.

An engineer from Kent - Graham Fagg, reached through the hole he'd drilled so he could shake hands with a French engineer Philippe Cozette on the other side.

Over the last 30 years the Channel Tunnel has carried: