University students to take covid tests before returning home

Thousands of students at universities are heading to specially set-up Covid testing centres on campus this week as they prepare to head home for Christmas.

The government wants those studying to undergo tests with negative results this week before travelling to be with family and friends before 9th December.

Special testing centres have been set up quickly at universities across the South and South East. Prof Parveen Yaqoob, Deputy Vice Chancellor of University of Reading says it has been logistically difficult to achieve but will give students peace of mind before they travel home for Christmas.

Students are being instructed by the government to travel home by December 9th after two negative tests. Anyone testing positive should still have time to isolate and still make it home for the 25th.

Universities across the country have set up testing facilities quickly to accommodate students. Credit: ITV Meridian

There are concerns, however, that universities may not have enough tests for every student.

The University and College Union has called the government's testing plan for students "a recipe for chaos". Jo Grady from the Union is concerned some students will be missed.

Watch Social Affairs Correspondent, Christine Alsford's full report here.