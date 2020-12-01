Festive treats warning from vets after dog bites off more than he can chew

Vets are warning against feeding pets potentially dangerous treats after a springer spaniel, Sam, trapped his jaw in a bone.

21-month-old Sam was eating a ring-shaped chewy treat when his jaw became trapped inside. Sam's owner, Lucy Walker, has been breeding dogs for 30 years and wants to raise awareness of the potential dangers of these kinds of treats.

Sam was rushed to the vet where he was put under general anaesthetic to have the bone removed.

Sam was put under general anaesthetic Credit: Vets Now

Vet Anita Notenboom at Vets Now in Reading has dealt with similar incidents before so knew how to help the spaniel.

The marrow bone was covering a third of the tongue and lower jaw and trying to ease it off without sedation was obviously causing Sam discomfort. So, the quickest and most practical way was to use a general anaesthetic and then manoeuvre it off. Thankfully we actually managed to do this within just a few minutes, with no cutting and with the absolute minimum of impact to the mouth. Anita Notenboom, Vets Now

Vets regularly see dogs with digestive tract damage and blockages caused by large pieces of bone being swallowed and becoming stuck.

In many cases, surgery is required to remove the bone and, occasionally, the blockage can be fatal. As a result, many vets do not recommend bones as treats.