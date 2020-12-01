Businesses prepare for lockdown ending

Businesses in the hospitality and service industries are preparing to reopen tomorrow - ahead of the start of the Government's tier system.

The Isle of Wight is in Tier 1 while the rest of the region enters Tier 2 tomorrow. This means pubs, gyms and hairdressers are allowed to reopen.

Phil Lissen owns a restaurant in Southampton, he says it has been a "difficult year", having lost around 60% of business throughout 2020.

Electric Hair in Reading is among many businesses making the final preparations ahead of reopening tomorrow.

As part of measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus, non-essential retailers, including hairdressers and beauty salons, were forced to close when the second lockdown came into force on 5th November.

Arcadia and Debenhams: Latest high street failures put 25,000 jobs on the line

Debenhams to start winding down operations - putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton owner Arcadia collapses into administration with 13,000 jobs at risk