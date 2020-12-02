The suspect was found 'neck-deep' in cow slurry. Credit: Sussex Police

The passenger of a stolen car got covered in cow poo when they tried to run away from police in East Sussex.

Eager to evade and fleeing in a hurry, the suspect was eventually arrested, after falling 'neck-deep' in a pit of slurry.

It began when a vehicle failed to stop for officers on the A259 south of Hooe.

A Suzuki Vitara made off from police on the A259 into Green Lane in the direction of Hooe.

Officers pursued the vehicle which was being driven at high speed. It then narrowly missed a head on collision with a BMW being driven in the opposite direction at 1.10pm on Saturday (28 November).

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, failing to stop and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A 24-year-old man was detained on suspicion of being carried in a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession with intent to supply cannabis. They remain in custody.