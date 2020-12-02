Brighton Centre identified as a site for vaccinations

The Brighton Centre has been identified as a site which could be set up as a vaccination hub.

A city council spokesperson said: "The NHS across Sussex is preparing to be ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations."A priority in all planning is to ensure that it is as easy as possible for eligible people to access a vaccination. The NHS, working with other partners, will deliver the vaccine through a network of locations, for example to vulnerable and housebound people in their own homes, at community clinics and at large scale sites."The Brighton Centre has been identified as one of the larger sites where a vaccination centre could be set up to support this programme and planning is ongoing. Site locations will be confirmed once plans are finalised."

The UK Government has ordered millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Credit: PA

It comes as a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

Plans are that it will be rolled out from next week.

The UK is the first country in the world to approve a Covid vaccine, with the regulator stressing "the most rigorous scientific assessment" was carried out before doing so.

So far the UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.