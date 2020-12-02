Worker dies following Covid outbreak at salad factory in Kent

One employee has died of coronavirus and at least 70 others have tested positive at a salad factory in Kent.

Bakkavor Tilmanstone Salads in Eythorne near Dover distribute to Marks and Spencers and employ 800 people.

The GMB union is now calling for the company to offer mass testing to staff, full pay for all Covid-related absence, and issue a deep clean of the factory.

The union says at least 97 staff have been instructed to self-isolate.

The factory has 800 employees, but many of those are 'office staff currently working from home'.

Bakkavor Salads

Franklin Macklin, GMB Organiser, says: “Bakkavor Tilmanstone Salads had only experienced a few positive cases of Covid-19 before November, but we have now seen the virus sweep through the factory at an alarming rate in just over four weeks.

“Sadly, the Bakkavor factory has now suffered a covid-19 related fatality.

“GMB would like to express our deepest sympathies with this employee’s family at this difficult time."

Bakkavor Salads says it will be issuing a joint statement with Public Health England later on Wednesday (2 December).