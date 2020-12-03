Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering two women from Tunbridge Wells more than 30 years ago.

A 66-year-old man from East Sussex was taken into custody on Thursday 3 December 2020, in connection with the deaths of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987.

Wendy Knell

Wendy Knell, 25, was discovered dead in her bedsit in Guildford Road on Tuesday 23 June 1987. She had been sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

Caroline Pierce

Five months later, on Tuesday 24 November, Caroline Pierce, aged 20, was murdered after being attacked outside her bedsit home in Grosvenor Park. Her body was found the following month, on 15 December, in a field near St Mary in the Marsh, Romney Marsh.

Caroline Pierce's body was found during a search on the Romney Marsh Credit: Archive

The case has remained unsolved and is reviewed by cold case detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Families of both victims have been informed of the arrest.