Multimillion pound project underway to replace groynes along Bournemouth beach

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

A two million pound project is underway to replace eight groynes on Bournemouth beach.

The work is part of a much larger scheme in Poole Bay to defend the coastline and protect properties near the beach.

To install a groyne, a deep hole is drilled, before twenty nine timber uprights are set in place, at equal distance, to support the planks.

Groyne installation at Bournemouth beach

The eight new groynes at Durley Chine are replacing existing structures, with as much timber being recycled as possible.

Eventually, all 53 groynes on Bournemouth beach will be replaced with 56 new ones.

Their purpose is to stop the sand being washed away by longshore drift.

Without the sea defences here, it is thought the coastal erosion would be about one meter every year.

This would result in a knock-on effect further along the coast, with potential flooding in Christchurch, and the isolation of Hengistbury Head.

The work should be complete by the Spring. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Conservative Cllr Mark Anderson from BCP Council says: "Once we lose the sand and we hit the coastal defences, we have lost. The defences here go down three meters and then we have piling which goes down another four meters and that's still not going to be enough. The sand will absorb the energy as it rolls up, it doesn't get to the sea wall and so all the energy is absorbed."

The biggest challenge for the engineers is building the far end of the groynes, which are submerged.

They have to pick the right moment when the tide is at its lowest, and then work fast.

Beach contractor Joe Paine says: "Surprising you can find long periods of high pressure and quite good weather in the winter sometimes. Obviously there is water everywhere so we are not affected by rain. We just need high pressure to keep the tidal levels down and no onshore winds to blow the water at us."

The work here will finish in the Spring when parts of the beach will also be replenished with new sand, ready for the summer season.