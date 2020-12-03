Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Briere-Edney

A father from Oxfordshire who lost his fiancé to bowel cancer, is urging people to be more aware of the warning signs.

Mother of two Sarah Townsend, from Chipping Norton, had been to the GP at least 4 times with a range of symptoms. She was given antibiotics, told it was a urine infection, or that she had a bad back.

At 38 years old, she was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer.

Nick Leader says their world 'came tumbling down'.

Nick believes there was a chance she might still be here today if she had been diagnosed earlier. He doesn't blame the doctors, but says that doesn't make it easier.

Nick Leader is urging others to look for the signs of bowel cancer. Credit: ITV Meridian

He says: "They even sent her to an osteopath. And they also said about anxiety, relationship anxiety - so stress with our relationship. All that seems a little bit insulting, because the reality is that if they had done a routine blood test they could have done that 5 weeks before the diagnosis and it might not have made a difference, but you never know."

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire CCG said: “While we are not able to comment on individual cases, we do, of course, extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the patient.“It is important to understand that cancer can develop in people of any age. Although Bowel cancer usually affects the over 50s, there are increasing cases in younger patients so it’s vital that everyone is aware of abdominal symptoms that are unusual or don’t go away. Anyone who has concerning symptoms should get them investigated as soon as possible by their GP.“We are making great strides in the diagnosis and successful treatment of many cancers but there is still a lot of work to be done. The NHS and partner organisations are actively raising awareness of cancer warning signs so people are treated as quickly as possible with the best chance of a good outcome.”

Genevieve Edwards, the Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK, says there are red flags to look out for.

She says: "If you get any blood in your poo or bleeding from your bottom. Any persistent change in your bowel habit. If you've lost weight and you don't know why or you're extremely tired and you don't know why. Now these don't mean you have bowel cancer. In most cases it will be something else. But you should go and see your GP if you have any of those."

Nick is now staying home to take care of his children, who are both under 10, and the family dog. He hopes sharing Sarah's story will help others.

Nick Leader and fiance Sarah with their two children.

Nick says: "If we could save just one person, just one family, to not go through what we're going through, would be amazing."

He's now getting ready for the family's first Christmas without Sarah, knowing that nothing can be the same.