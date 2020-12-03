Tap the video above to find out why coming home for Christmas could be quieter this year

With Christmas just three weeks away - it's been revealed that just a quarter of drivers are planning a journey over the festive period.

It could mean roads such as the M27, M23 and M20 are a lot quieter as people stay at home, despite the Government allowing for people to see friends and family between 23rd and 27th December.

A survey by the AA estimates there could be eight million journeys made during the Christmas period, down from 17 million in 2019.

The A23 near Gatwick could be a lot quieter this Christmas Credit:

Edmund King, AA president, said: "The question will be ‘should I stay, or should I go?’ as families weigh up Christmas over Covid.

"Two fifths of drivers who had already cancelled travel plans may still be wary of risk to their loved ones, or unable to choose who to include in their small Christmas bubble.

"With a review of tiers due on 16 December, some could leave it late to make their final decision."

Credit:

Travelling at Christmas: What you need to know

Roads could be busiest on December 19th as people finish their Christmas shopping.

Over the travel window hundreds of miles of roadworks have been postponed to keep things moving

On the trains, most engineering work will happen after the Christmas travel window ends

South Western Railway will stop trains early on Christmas Eve...

Southern Rail is encouraging people to buy tickets on their phone to avoid queues

South Eastern will end services at 10pm on Christmas Eve

Great Western is urging people to book as soon as possible

Dan Panes is from Great Western Railway:

The region's airports will almost certainly be a lot quieter with Covid-19 and the quarantine that comes with it putting people off.

Easyjet has seen a 200% week-on-week increase in searches flights and holidays since the Government announced the travel window.

Anna Graham was in two minds about travelling to Kent for Christmas but will be flying from her home in Spain to see family in Tunbridge Wells.

Hannah Hill, who lives in the north east of the country, was also due to fly to see her son in Bracknell. She's put the trip on hold.