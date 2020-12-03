Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades to compensate for disruption to their schooling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the Education Secretary Mr Williamson announced a host of measures to help compensate for the disruption - denying the system leaves inequalities still between different parts of the country.

Students taking GCSE and A-level exams next year will be awarded more generous grades, receive advance notice of some topics ahead of tests, and exam aids when sitting papers.

But despite different areas experiencing different levels of disruption due to Covid infection - with some schools closing more regularly than others - Mr Williamson said "it doesn't matter" that pupils have missed teaching.

Pupils from Invicta Grammar School in Maidstone welcome the changes but say they're still at a disadvantage.

Emily Hurcombe says: "I think it's better that we've made some changes because if we just kept it as normal that would be unfair. But I think it's still not going to be fair because we have missed a lot of teaching."

While Amelie Coy says: "There's no substitute for teaching in school and even though our school was quite good at teaching from home, nothing will be the same, so I think the changes that have been made are very useful and will benefit the students."

Mr Williamson said "by giving schools advance notice of the topic areas it means that they are able to use the final few months of the academic year [...] to focus that learning on those topic areas".

It is understood that grading changes simply based on the region you live in have been ruled out.