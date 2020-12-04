Once the Brexit transition period is complete at the end of this month, animal welfare campaigners says the trade in live exports for slaughter can end. Demonstrations over the issue have been taking place at the Port of Ramsgate, and before that Dover, for many years.

Yesterday (3 November) ministers outlined proposals for stricter regulations on the transportation of livestock. But some farmers say they will be badly affected by the new controls.

Watch Tom Savvides' report.