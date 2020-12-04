County Council says Kent is ready for post-Brexit transition

The end of the transition period this month will mean a new relationship with Europe begins, which will mean complex challenges for the movement of freight.

In a report out this week MPs on the Public Accounts Committee say they are still extremely concerned about the risk of serious disruption and delays around Kent.

With weeks to go until the transition period ends, work is still underway in Kent. Credit: ITV Meridian

Preparations are still being made in the county to cope with the changes. And although a partnership that includes Highways England, Kent Police and the County Council says Kent is ready, others are not so sure.

