A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving two vehicles on the M27 in Hampshire.

The air ambulance was called to the scene at around lunchtime as a precaution. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Emergency crews attended the scene. Credit: ITV Meridian

There were major delays as the westbound stretch was closed between junctions 8 for Bursledon and 9 for Whiteley.